Scottsbluff Man Sentenced to Prison on Child Abuse Conviction

A 45-year-old Scottsbluff man has been sentenced to three years in prison after pleading no contest to a charge of Intentional Child Abuse.

Paul Torres Jr. was arrested earlier this year after Scottsbluff Police received a Project Harmony intake report from a victim who reported the assaults. Court documents say the girl was 11 years old when the assaults began and continued for two years.

Initially, he was also facing additional charges of 2nd Degree Sexual Assault of a Child, Attempted 1st Degree Sexual Assault of a Minor, but those counts were dismissed.

Torres Jr. will also have to register as a sex offender as terms of the plea deal.