Scottsbluff Man Takes Plea Deal in Sexual Assault and Child Pornography Case

A 20-year-old Scottsbluff man facing 15 charges for allegedly having sex with a 12 year old girl and possessing child pornography has taken a plea deal in which nine counts have been dropped.

Ashanti Kelley entered guilty pleas October 23rd to one count of first degree sexual assault on an incompetent person, attempted child enticement by electronic communication device and four counts of possession of child pornography, all felonies.

Court documents say following a forensic interview with the girl, investigators learned that Kelley reportedly had sex with the girl on several occasions in the summer of 2017, had filmed the girl and saved multiple photos and videos sent through social media.

A pre-sentencing investigation was ordered, with the Court setting sentencing for Dec. 19 at 8 a.m.

Two of the charges carry prison terms of a mandatory one year up to 50 years, with a maximum two years imprisonment and nine-months post-release supervision, a $10,000 fine or both on each of the other four charges.