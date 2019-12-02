Scottsbluff Man Wanted for Pot Dealing Arrested in Weekend Traffic Stop

A weekend traffic stop in Scottsbluff over the holiday weekend results in the arrest of a man wanted on a felony drug distribution charge.

Court records say Cristian Barraza, 24, of Scottsbluff, was arrested Saturday following an accident investigated by Scottsbluff Police.

The arresting officer says the Communications Center confirmed an arrest warrant issued in March for Barraza, who allegedly sold 11.5 grams of marijuana to a cooperating individual in a WING Drug Task Force controlled purchase in September 2018.

During a search of Barraza at the Scotts Bluff County Detention Center, corrections officers located a small jewelers’ bag with one Alprazolam pill and three Lorazepam bills, all Schedule 4 controlled narcotics.

Barraza was scheduled to appear in County Court Monday afternoon on felony charges of distribution of a controlled substance, marijuana, and two counts of possession of a controlled substance.