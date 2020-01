A Scottsbluff man is ringing in 2020 in a fitting way- winning $20,000 on a Nebraska Lottery scratch ticket.

Lottery Officials say Jonathan Carlson won the top prize playing Golden Cherry Multiplier.

Carlson said it was just a matter of time before he’d win something big, and says he plans to use his winnings to remodel his house.

Only six of the $20,000 top prizes exist on the $20 tickets, and the odds of hitting the top prize come in at a cool 1: 52,500.