The Scottsbluff Perkins Restaurant has reopened after more than one month of having their doors closed due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Owner/ Operator Shane Brumbaugh says they’re offering carryout and curbside service… but the big change is they’re currently selling bulk items like bacon, cooked turkey breast, and steak tips.

He caught up with KNEB.tv this week to talk about the closure, the reopening, the new offerings, and looking ahead to the future.