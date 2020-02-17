Scottsbluff Police Apprehend Saturday Pursuit Suspect

A 21-year-old Scottsbluff man is facing a variety of charges after leading authorities on a high speed pursuit throughout town Saturday morning.

Scottsbluff Police say around 10:10 a.m., officers saw Adrian Jimenez driving a silver Volvo northbound through the intersection of East 20th Street and 11th Avenue. Jimenez had a confirmed warrant for his arrest for Failure to Appear on the felony charge of Possession of a Controlled Substance.

A traffic stop was initiated by a marked Scottsbluff Police patrol unit, and the Volvo accelerated towards the intersection of 5th Avenue and Highway 26, where it made a left turn.

The Volvo reached speeds of approximately 90 miles per hour as it traveled on Highway 26, before Jimenez turned north onto Highway 71, and west onto West 42nd Street.

Officers say Jimenez stopped and abandoned the vehicle near Birch Avenue and he fled on foot. Just under an hour later, officers located Jimenez hiding on private property at the Northside Trailer Park.

Jimenez was arrested on the outstanding warrant, and faces new charges including: Flight to Avoid Arrest, Obstruction, Willful Reckless Driving, Possession of a Controlled Substance Methamphetamine, Possession of Marijuana Less Than One Ounce and Possession of Drug Paraphernalia.

The Scotts Bluff County Sheriff’s Department assisted in the response and arrest.