Scottsbluff Police, Fire Departments Making Operational Modifications

Both the Scottsbluff Police and Fire Departments are making minor operational modifications in an effort to help combat the spread of the novel coronavirus.

Police Chief Kevin Spencer has issued the following informational statement:

The police department will only open daily from 8:00 to 10:00 a.m. to allow for members of the public to pick up copies of reports, make application for handgun purchase permits, conduct criminal history checks etc. This will start on Wednesday March 18, 2020 and remain in effect temporarily. Some of these requests can be handled by making the request to the departments e-mail address at policeinfo@scottsbluff.org or by calling (308) 630-6261. DO NOT REPORT crimes to either of these as they are not monitored constantly.

As always, there is a phone next to the main entrance of the building (south side) that will connect you with the communications center to request assistance when the doors to the building are locked.

The public is encouraged to continue to make requests for officers using and/or to report crimes at the non-emergency phone line at (308) 632-7176. If you have an emergency please use 911.

The police departments code enforcement officer and humane officer will not be operable during this temporary change. Animal control calls will be handled by police patrol staff.

The police department will also be suspending some of our community service functions such as demonstrations, building tours etc.

Scottsbluff Fire Captain and PIO Justin Houston likewise issued a statement on a reduction in some services:

We have decided to close SFD’s Station to in-person visitors, effective immediately through March 31 to protect the health, safety, and well-being of our community members and staff. Please not that this timeline will be reevaluated and could be extended.

During this time, our community outreach programs have been suspended.

Some of the changes being made to limit our exposure to the public include the following:

– Station tours and public education events are all suspended

– Business Pre Plan Inspections are all suspended

– All CPR and Fire Prevention classes are suspended

– Smoke and CO Detector installations have been suspended

– Car Seat Installation Events are suspended

Our dedication to providing timely and professional emergency services to our community remains our highest priority. As circumstances have changed over the past weeks and months, our staff has been busy monitoring the situation to remain fully informed of circumstances locally, regionally and state-wide. We will continue to regularly monitor this evolving situation and will determine when our facility can again receive visitors.

While our facility will be closed to the public, our staff will be available to answer any questions via phone (308-630-6231). We will continue to monitor the situation and follow the advice of the Federal and State health officials on best practices to care for our patients and our responders. We ask that you also follow the recommendations of those officials to minimize spread and to keep yourself healthy.

Thank you for your patience and understanding.