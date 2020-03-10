class="post-template-default single single-post postid-446326 single-format-standard group-blog masthead-fixed full-width singular wpb-js-composer js-comp-ver-6.1 vc_responsive"

Scottsbluff Police Investigating Early Tuesday Morning Home Robbery

BY Scott Miller | March 10, 2020
The Scottsbluff Police Department is investigating a reported residential robbery early Tuesday morning that left two people with facial injuries.

According to a release from Capt. Tony Straub, officers were called to a residence at 2213 W. 15th Street, finding a man and woman who reported they were attacked by two males and a female, all of them unknown to the victims.

Investigators say the pair told them the suspects took their cell phones and fled in a 1999 Chevy pickup.

Straub says the female victim was transported to Regional West for her injuries, while the male refused medical treatment.

The vehicle was later located during the early morning hours in the 1300 block of Avenue B.

Straub says the incident is believed to be isolated, and remains under investigation.

