Scottsbluff Police Investigating Reported Assault with Gun at Local Hardware Store

Scottsbluff Police investigators are working leads in a weekend incident reportedly involving a firearm at a local hardware retailer.

Capt. Brian Wasson tells KNEB News at approximately 12:30 p.m. Saturday afternoon, officers were requested at Home Depot in reference to a reported assault.

Wasson says a man told authorities while inside the store, a male subject made some statements to the victim that were offensive, and he felt threatened when the suspect reportedly produced a handgun from his waistband after being confronted about the statements.

Attempts to locate the male in the area were unsuccessful, but investigators have a description and continue to try and identify the suspect.

No arrests have yet been made.