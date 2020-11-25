Scottsbluff Police Investigating Suspicious Death in Downtown Area

Scottsbluff Police are investigating the death of an individual found in a downtown apartment following the service of a search warrant Wednesday.

Chief Kevin Spencer says investigators had been inside one of the apartments on the southwest corner of 15th Street and 2nd Avenue since about 1:30 p.m., and they’re confident the death will be determined to have been a homicide.

Spencer says officers were called to the location around 9:30 a.m. to perform a welfare check, after which it took some time to obtain a search warrant.

One person is in police custody for questioning, and Spencer says they believe there’s no further threat to the community. Further details, including the identity of the victim, are anticipated to be released as the investigation progresses and next of kin have been notified.

Spencer noted it has been nearly four years since the last homicide in Scottsbluff, the New Year’s Eve death of Melissa May at another apartment complex in 2016.