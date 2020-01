A 19-year-old driver has been cited for his role in a Wednesday afternoon traffic accident in Scottsbluff.

Scottsbluff Police say that Braden Struempler was driving on 27th Street and failed to stop at the red light at the Highway 26 intersection. Struempler’s vehicle collided with an eastbound vehicle driven by Cody Chapman.

Chapman sustained minor injuries and was treated and released from Regional West. Struempler was cited for failure to obey a traffic control signal.