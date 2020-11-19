class="post-template-default single single-post postid-498233 single-format-standard group-blog masthead-fixed full-width singular wpb-js-composer js-comp-ver-6.4.1 vc_responsive"

Scottsbluff Police Warn Locals of Big Cat Sighting in Area

BY Ryan Murphy | November 19, 2020
Home News Featured (Homepage Story Slider)
Scottsbluff Police Warn Locals of Big Cat Sighting in Area
Courtesy Photo

The Scottsbluff Police Department is aware of an animal sighting on the west side of town in the early morning hours of Thursday November 19th, 2020.  This sighting was recorded on a surveillance camera in the area and reported to law enforcement.

(Courtesy Keely Gloria/ Facebook)

The Scottsbluff Police Department has obtained additional information and is in communication with Nebraska Game & Parks officials.  An investigation to identify the animal is ongoing.

Additionally, the police department would ask residents to take precautions regarding pets in the Westmoor area.  Any other pertinent precautions are also encouraged.

Anyone making similar observations is encouraged to contact the Scottsbluff Police Department immediately at (308) 632-7176.

© 2020 Nebraska Rural Radio Association. All rights reserved. Republishing, rebroadcasting, rewriting, redistributing prohibited. Copyright Information
Share: