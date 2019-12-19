Scottsbluff Police Warn Public About Robo Calls in the Area

This morning a local bank contacted the Scottsbluff Police Department regarding robo-calls being made to customers.

Sgt. Lance Kite says customers are told by an automated system that their card information has been compromised. The victim will then be asked to enter their card information or to press “1” to speak to a representative. It appears that currently cell phone numbers with a “308-641” prefix are being targeted at this time.

The Scottsbluff Police Department wants to warn the public from giving out any type of sensitive information over the phone. Never provide your bank/saving account numbers, credit card numbers, or your social security number to an unknown person. Remember, phone numbers can be altered to appear they are coming from an organization that you are familiar with.

Complaints may be made to your local law enforcement agency or to the Federal Communications Commission

USA.gov also has resources available for citizens regarding this type of scam. USA.gov suggests that citizen DO the following:

Register your phone number with the National Do Not Call Registry . You may register online or by calling 1-888-382-1222. If you still receive telemarketing calls after registering, there’s a good chance that the calls are scams.

Be wary of callers claiming that you’ve won a prize or vacation package.

Hang up on suspicious phone calls.

Be cautious of caller ID. Scammers can change the phone number that shows up on your caller ID screen. This is called “spoofing.”

Independently research business opportunities, charities, or travel packages being offered by the caller.

Full USA.gov resources can be found at https://www.usa.gov/common-scams-frauds#item-36617