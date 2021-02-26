Scottsbluff Public Schools Board of Education selects Dr. Andrew Dick as next leader of the District

At its meeting on Friday, February 26, 2021, the Scottsbluff Public Schools Board of Education selected Andrew Dick, ED. D. as the next district superintendent. Dr. Dick currently serves as the Administrator for Educational Service Unit #13.

Board President Ruth Kozal said the following on behalf of the Board:

“This was not an easy process as we had four very strong candidates with attributes that we were looking for. In the end, Dr. Andrew Dick was selected as we knew he was not only familiar with many of the innovations that have been introduced in the last 10 years, but had a hand in them as well. He is very enthusiastic about the position and has encouraged us as a board to push him so we can do more for our students. And he knows he’ll have a great staff to work with him.”

Dr. Andrew Dick currently serves as the Administrator for Educational Service Unit #13, a position he has held since 2019. Prior to ESU#13, Dr. Dick spent 15 years as an employee of Scottsbluff Public Schools, working as a Business/Math Teacher, Assistant Principal and Principal of Bluffs Middle School and Assistant Principal of Teaching and Learning at Scottsbluff High School. Dr. Dick received a Doctorate of Education in Educational Leadership, a Masters of Education in Curriculum and Instruction and a Bachelor of Science in Business Administration from the University of Nebraska Lincoln.

“It is an honor and privilege to have the opportunity to serve and lead Scottsbluff Public Schools,” said Dr. Andrew Dick. “I look forward to working alongside the Board of Education as well as the highly dedicated and talented staff of Scottsbluff Public Schools to continue moving the district forward and honoring our mission of Every Child, Every Day.”

Dr. Dick spent two years as a teacher in the District and 13 as an administrator. He brings to the job a deep understanding of instruction, along with a commitment to meet the needs of all learners.

Dr. Dick will replace outgoing superintendent Rick Myles, who announced his retirement in December, 2020 after serving the District for 11 years. Dr. Dick will assume the superintendency in July, 2021 and will work closely together with Mr. Myles through the remainder of this school year in preparation for the transition and to ensure stable, ongoing implementation of district programming. The Board of Education would like to thank all of the staff and community members who participated in interviews throughout the week as well as the Community Engagement Sessions held earlier in February.