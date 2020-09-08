Scottsbluff Public Schools Foundation Seeking New Director

The Scottsbluff Public Schools Foundation is on the hunt for a new Director this fall.

District spokesperson Melissa Price tells KNEB News Alyssa Harvey is still filling the role, but on an extremely limited basis, as she returned to the classroom full-time teaching music at Lincoln Heights this semester.

Price says the foundation is looking for a dynamic person who is a self-starter, knows the district’s schools, and perhaps has experience with a non-profit. “The biggest thing is to be able to be an achiever that can implement strategic activities, have clear goals and be able to measure (them), be able to manage a budget, some experience with relationship management tracking, and everyone has to have some of those tech skills these days,” says Price, “and then just someone who can be an advocate for our students and public education in general.”

Harvey has assumed the role in June 2017 after Foundation’s board created the post to help provide support for PK-12 School District initiatives such as the SHS Career Academies, Classroom Technology, Every Child, Every Day, Everywhere (3E) and the Grow Our Own Teacher program.

Those who may be interested can find more details on the Scottsbluff Public Schools website.