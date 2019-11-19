Scottsbluff Reverses Recent Rate Boost for Inbound Yard Waste at Compost Facility

The Scottsbluff City Council Monday evening repealed an ordinance that went into effect in July setting a $25 per ton fee on incoming tree and yard wast at the city’s compost facility.

Complaints from residents, home owners associations, and lawn care and tree removal services prompted the council to take another look at the measure.

Marty Martinson, representing the Regency Court HOA, told council members they have 24 homes that do not currently have yard waste containers because all of their mowing is done by Mark Lang’s lawn mowing service. “He’s the one you’re charging, but he’ll have to put the fee back on us, obviously,” said Martinson. “Now, do think that $25 is going to pay for 24 yard-waste containers and a truck to empty them each and every week? You’re going to lose money by doing that.”

As there is a charge for yard waste as part of the city’s monthly sanitation bills, the residents also believed it amounted to being charged twice if they choose to utilize a lawn service.

The council decided to gather more data to set a rate that will be fair to all parties before a new ordinance setting fees will be considered.