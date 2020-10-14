Scottsbluff School Board, City Council Candidate Forums Tonight

The public will have the opportunity to hear from candidates in competitive local races during a forum tonight sponsored by the Scottsbluff Gering Chamber of Commerce.

However this year’s forum with candidates for the Scottsbluff School Board and City Council will be available online only due to the virus pandemic.

Questions to the candidates will begin with the school board for a half hour starting at 6 p.m., followed by city council candidates taking questions at 7 p.m.

The forums from the Scottsbluff Schools District offices will be live streamed through ALLO channel 15 and available on the KNEB.tv YouTube page.