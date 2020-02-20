Scottsbluff School District Working on Security Systems Upgrade

Scottsbluff Public Schools is working on upgrading security systems at buildings throughout the district.

Bids are due next Tuesday for a variety of security changes addressing monitoring and access control issues, as well as improvements to door hardware at district facilities.

District Safety and Security Coordinator James Todd tells KNEB News the upgrades would include the ability for district administrators to take swift action in event of an emergency. “One of the key features we’ll be able to do is electronically lock-out our buildings, rather than having to go around with a key to lock the doors,” says Todd, “a lot of that will be electronic moving forward.”

Todd says many of the systems currently in place date back to the renovation of the Bluffs Middle School, and technology has improved a lot since then.

He tells us the district is hoping vendor bids will come in at or under $500,000.