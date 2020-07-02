Scottsbluff School Parents Asked About Safety Concerns for Fall Classes

Scottsbluff Public Schools is asking parents about their concerns with safety as administrators and staff work on plans for students to return to campuses.

The district has started an anonymous online survey that officials are asking be completed for each child expected to attend class in the fall semester.

Questions in the survey will identify only the grade and school a child will attend, and then ask parents their preferences among a wide variety of safety protocols under consideration, such as masks for staff and students, daily sanitizing of classrooms and common areas, socially-distanced classrooms, and temperature and symptom checks of all who enter a building.

The survey also asks parents their thoughts on primary concerns about having their children return to the classroom, as well as what they look forward to when in-person instruction resumes.

School officials are asking that parents complete the 13-question survey, which is available in English and Spanish, by midnight, July 12. The survey has been distributed to parents via Remind, through SBPS social media channels and is available at www.sbps.net.

The questionnaire was created in partnership with the Nebraska Association of School Boards, who have adopted it for use by districts across the state.