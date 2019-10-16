Scottsbluff Schools awarded $2.3 million federal School Climate Transformation Grant

Scottsbluff Public Schools has been awarded a federal grant that officials say will help address a variety of priorities intended to enhance school culture to the benefit of all students.

The district will receive nearly $2.3 million over five years in a School Climate Transformation Grant, which will help Scottsbluff schools implement new strategies in areas such as creating welcoming environments and addressing the increasing diversity of the community. “If we’re going to work closely with kids, we’ve got to appreciate every child, we’ve got to value every child, we’ve got to understand every child; this grant will help us work with staff and our programming to make sure we’re maybe more responsive,” says Superintendent Rick Myles.

Myles tells us the grant application process was very competitive, and the district is one of only 69 across the nation to receive the federal grants aimed at improving student outcomes by upgrading their educational environment.

Myles tells KNEB News the goal is to work with kids in ways they need to be successful because engagement is so critical these days. “With multimedia, with social media, with the games they play, they’re multi-tasking and involved in so many things,” says Myles. “A poor teacher has to fight for their attention today far more than years ago when I was a middle school English teacher, just feeling like I had to crack a good joke now and then.”