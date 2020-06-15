Scottsbluff Schools Declaration on Student Equitable Treatment, Opportunity

With appreciation to Josie Amoo (Class of 2021) and Josiah Gonzales (2019) for their passionate address to the Board of Education on at the June 8, 2020 meeting, all members of the Scottsbluff Public Schools Board of Education, along with the Superintendent of Schools, ardently recommit to the spirit of our District Mission to meet the needs of “ Every Child, Every Day” with the following declaration, on behalf of our school district and in the best interests of our students:

“As conversations about equitable treatment and opportunity increasingly capture the public discourse throughout both our country and our local community, it is readily apparent that meaningful education and dialog is essential for all of our young people to ultimately thrive. We, as a Scottsbluff Public Schools community, have a unique opportunity to hear all voices as we develop practices and policies reflective of our diverse communities; and we resolutely commit to consistently and genuinely embed racially diverse perspectives into all of our decision-making and our actions.”

During an interview with KNEB News, School Board President Bob Kinsey said the district is firmly committed to their anti-bullying efforts. “Some of the things these students have said that they’ve heard are totally inappropriate by our general conduct andanti- bullying policies,” said Kinsey, “and this statement is to reinforce to the public where we stand in these situations and make sure everybody knows that we’re aware of these potential problems and are trying to do the best that we can to see that they’re eliminated.”

The statement issued by the District was signed by all Board Members and Superintendent Rick Myles.