Scottsbluff Schools Grab-n-Go Lunches Consolidating to a Single Location

Scottsbluff Public Schools will be making changes to the meal distribution schedule and locations beginning this week.

School officials say pick ups at Roosevelt Elementary will be eliminated, with no pick ups Wednesday, April 8, and all future meal pick ups will take place at Bluffs Middle School from 3-6 PM on Tuesdays and Thursdays weekly.

Families picking up meals should enter the Bearcat Stadium Parking lot at the entrance nearest to CHOICES, with meals needing to be taken from the tables at the BMS West Entrance (while ensuring proper social distancing), instead of being delivered to your vehicle.

To help shorten the line during pickups, SBPS asks that families (if their schedules allow) pick up in time slots based on their last name. If your last name begins with the letters A-H please pick up between 3-4pm, I-P between 4-5pm, and Q-Z between 5-6pm.

Administration officials say the decision is driven by the increased statewide health directives intended to help safeguard families, staff and community.