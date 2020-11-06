Scottsbluff Senior Center Set to Close By December 1st

The Coronavirus pandemic and staffing issues are the two main reasons that the Scottsbluff Senior Center is closing its doors for good by December 1st.

Aging Office of Western Nebraska Director Cheryl Brunz says patrons have not been able to utilize the building since March due to the Pandemic; but staffing issues in July marked the beginning of the end.

“The other issue is the State of Nebraska is going more towards a voucher program, which we have contracted with Panhandle Coop to do a voucher system,” explains Brunz. “So there will still be meals for seniors in Scottsbluff. It will be through Panhandle Coop instead of through the Senior Center.”

Brunz says that the Gering Senior Center has still been offering drive through meal pickup and home deliveries since March.

For more information about the voucher program, you can call Mary Smith at the Aging Office at 635-0851.