Scottsbluff Senior Katherine Reisig Named National Merit Scholarship Program Finalist

Scottsbluff High School is proud to announce that Katherine Reisig has been selected as a finalist in the 65th annual National Merit Scholarship Program.

Reisig was named a semi-finalist for the National Merit Scholarship Program in September. She is the daughter of Scott and Jennifer Reisig of Scottsbluff.

About 1.5 million juniors in some 21,000 high schools entered the 2020 National Merit Scholarship Program by taking the 2018 Preliminary SAT/National Merit Scholarship Qualifying Test which served as an initial screen of program entrants. The nationwide pool of Semifinalists, representing less than one percent of U.S. high school seniors, includes the highest scoring entrants in each state. As one of approximately 16,000 Semifinalists, Reisig has the opportunity to continue in the competition for the 7,600 National Merit Scholarships worth more than $31 million to be offered in the spring.