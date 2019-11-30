class="post-template-default single single-post postid-423785 single-format-standard group-blog masthead-fixed full-width singular wpb-js-composer js-comp-ver-6.0.5 vc_responsive"

Scottsbluff Snow Emergency; No Unnecessary Travel on County Roads

BY Scott Miller | November 30, 2019
Courtesy/ Nebraska Dept. of Transportation. Snowplow.

Due to the current weather conditions – heavy snow and high winds, the City of Scottsbluff is declaring a snow emergency beginning immediately on Saturday, November 30, 2019.  The snow emergency will remain in effect until further notice.  

In addition, the conditions are such that both Scotts Bluff and Cheyenne County officials are saying county roads are closed to no unnecessary travel. Assistant Scotts Bluff Co. Roads Superintendent Steve Baird says plow crews have been pulled off the roads, as several pieces of equipment have become stuck or slid into ditches. He says it’s likely the plows won’t resume roadway work until Sunday.

Those people living along emergency snow routes in Scottsbluff will need to have their vehicles in driveways or other locations that do not interfere with the snow routes. All snow routes are posted with signs and people should become familiar with these routes and plan accordingly.  Please stay tuned to the local news media for updates on this storm. The emergency snow routes are as follows for the City of Scottsbluff, the public is urged to plan ahead so that snow plows can clean these routes safely.

 

CITY OF SCOTTSBLUFF

• South Beltline Highway from east city limits to West Overland
• Avenue I from South Beltline Highway to Highway 26
• Avenue B from South Beltline Highway to 42nd Street
• Broadway from South Beltline Highway to 27th Street
• 5th Avenue from South Beltline Highway to 42nd Street
• 21st Avenue from 7th Street to Highway 26
• 27th Street from west city limits to 21st Avenue
• 20th Street from South Beltline Highway to 21st Avenue
• East Overland from Broadway to 21st Avenue
• West Overland from Broadway to South Beltline Highway
• Highway 26 from 21st Avenue to Avenue I
© 2019 Nebraska Rural Radio Association. All rights reserved. Republishing, rebroadcasting, rewriting, redistributing prohibited. Copyright Information
