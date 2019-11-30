Scottsbluff Snow Emergency; No Unnecessary Travel on County Roads

Due to the current weather conditions – heavy snow and high winds, the City of Scottsbluff is declaring a snow emergency beginning immediately on Saturday, November 30, 2019. The snow emergency will remain in effect until further notice.

In addition, the conditions are such that both Scotts Bluff and Cheyenne County officials are saying county roads are closed to no unnecessary travel. Assistant Scotts Bluff Co. Roads Superintendent Steve Baird says plow crews have been pulled off the roads, as several pieces of equipment have become stuck or slid into ditches. He says it’s likely the plows won’t resume roadway work until Sunday.

Those people living along emergency snow routes in Scottsbluff will need to have their vehicles in driveways or other locations that do not interfere with the snow routes. All snow routes are posted with signs and people should become familiar with these routes and plan accordingly. Please stay tuned to the local news media for updates on this storm. The emergency snow routes are as follows for the City of Scottsbluff, the public is urged to plan ahead so that snow plows can clean these routes safely.

CITY OF SCOTTSBLUFF

• South Beltline Highway from east city limits to West Overland

• Avenue I from South Beltline Highway to Highway 26

• Avenue B from South Beltline Highway to 42 nd Street

• Broadway from South Beltline Highway to 27 th Street

• 5 th Avenue from South Beltline Highway to 42 nd Street

• 21 st Avenue from 7 th Street to Highway 26

• 27 th Street from west city limits to 21 st Avenue

• 20 th Street from South Beltline Highway to 21 st Avenue

• East Overland from Broadway to 21 st Avenue

• West Overland from Broadway to South Beltline Highway