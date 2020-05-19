Scottsbluff Taking Deliberate Approach To Resumption Of Normal Operations

A plan for getting city operations back to normal was discussed Monday evening during the Scottsbluff City Council’s first in-person meeting since the coronavirus outbreak took hold.

Interim City Manager Rick Kuckkahn told council members he will continue to make decisions based on recommendations and directives from public health officials and the governor.

Kuckkahn said with the exception of perhaps the library, they have been providing services and don’t want to rush anything. But their goal is to move forward deliberately and get things back to normal as soon as safely possible.

Outlined in the plan, phase one is the current operational situation, with the addition of a return to in-person council meetings.

Depending on changes to the Governor’s Directed Health Measures and advice from public health, additional changes would tentatively take place June 1st for phase two and June 15th or July 1st for the third phase, with increasing opening of offices, services and facilities.

By July 13th, the tentative plan indicates nearly all services and facilities could reopen, with social distancing encouraged at a minimum, and the public asked to conduct business with the city over the phone, by mail or online whenever possible.