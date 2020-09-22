Scottsbluff, TCD Combine Economic Development Efforts for 90 Day Trial

The Scottsbluff City Council Monday evening approved a 90 day Memorandum of Agreement between the city and Twin Cities Development that will consolidate resources to avoid duplicating the efforts of TCD and Scottsbluff Economic Development Director Starr Lehl.

Council members Nathan Green and Scott Shaver expressed the same concerns they shared when the council first looked at the agreement earlier this month.

Shaver said he felt it would be better for Lehl to work directly for TCD as their employee, and in turn the City of Scottsbluff could simply pay TCD for economic development efforts.

Green said he is not opposed to the idea of the agreement in principle, but feels it could have been written up to better identify the value of services exchanged between the city and TCD, even for the 90 day MOU.

In making his motion to approve the MOU with TCD, Mayor Raymond Gonzales said the agreement wasn’t perfect, but is a way for the two organizations to begin working together again.

The agreement was passed by the council on a 3-2 vote.