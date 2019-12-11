Scottsbluff Teen to be Tried as an Adult in October Shots Fired Case

A Scottsbluff teenager facing three felony charges related to a shooting incident on the northwest edge of the city last October will be tried as an adult.

17-year-old Jacob Enriquez was charged for the incident in the 2700 block of West 35th Street in which shots were fired at an occupied house and a vehicle that two people had exited just moments prior.

Following a hearing earlier this month and testimony on a motion to transfer the case to Juvenile Court, District Judge Leo Dobrovolny denied the request, noting the “escalation of the dangerousness of the defendant’s behaviors… even while on probation,” and “an anti-social attitude toward authority” demonstrated a more control-oriented approach appeared to be needed to protect the public.

The teen made a first appearance in District Court in early November, and is scheduled to appear again Thursday to enter a plea to the three firearms-related charges.

Bond in the case is set at $250,000 with a ten percent provision.