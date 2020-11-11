Scottsbluff Walgreens Temporarily Shutters Its Doors

As the number of new COVID-19 cases in Scotts Bluff County continues to grow, its impact is now affecting local pharmacies.

This afternoon, KNEB News was alerted that the Walgreens on 27th Street had closed without any advanced notice.

A sign on the locked door simply reads ‘We’re temporarily closed as we continue to make safety our #1 priority.”

KNEB News called the Scottsbluff store and was routed to an automated system. A customer service representative said that the closure was COVID related, but had no further information. She did say the closure was temporary, and patients needing to pick up prescriptions could simply go to the closest Walgreens for pickup.

In our case, the closest Walgreens would be in Cheyenne.

KNEB News reached out to Regional West Medical Center, and in a statement they said, “Regional West patients affected by the closure of Walgreens are welcome to call their physician and have the prescription reissued to another pharmacy.”