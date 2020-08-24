Scottsbluff Woman Arrested in Connection with Nov. 2019 WING Drug Operation

A Scottsbluff woman is facing a pair of felony drug charges following a series of controlled drug buys conducted by the WING Drug Task Force last November.

36-year-old Samantha Hightower was arrested last Friday on two counts of Delivery of an Exceptionally Hazardous Drug (Methamphetamine).

In court documents, investigators say Hightower sold approximately 2.2 grams of meth to a cooperating individual November 8th at her residence, and more than 2.7 grams of the drug less than two weeks later in a vehicle outside a Gering bar.

An arrest warrant was issued last week, and an initial court appearance for Hightower is scheduled for Monday afternoon.

Initial bond in the case was set at $75,000 with a ten percent provision.