Scottsbluff Woman Arrested on Drug Distribution Charges

A Scottsbluff woman has been charged with two felony drug charges following controlled purchases conducted by the WING Drug Task Force last June.

20-year-old Irma Lorena Hernandez was scheduled to make her initial appearance in Scotts Bluff County Court Wednesday on two counts of Distribution of an Exceptionally Hazardous Drug, methamphetamine.

Court records say cooperating individuals working with WING investigators made purchases of meth from Hernandez twice in early June 2019, totaling .7 grams of the drug.

Charges were filed at the end of January, and Hernandez was taken into custody Tuesday.

The charges each carry a possible prison term of one year to a maximum of 50 years.