Scottsbluff Woman Charged Following Monday Pursuit

A Scottsbluff woman who has two bench warrants for failure to appear for sentencing is back in custody and facing several new charges stemming from a Monday afternoon pursuit.

Scottsbluff Police made contact with 27-year-old Deyanira Marrufo at the Route 26 Mart gas station, but refused to step out of her vehicle and drove off.

Officers followed her blue Saturn as she drove for about six blocks before finally pulling over in the 1600 block of East 18th Street. She was handcuffed as police searched the vehicle, where they found a digital scale, a glass smoking pipe, and several containers with drug residue.

Police also back tracked the route Marrufo traveled and found a knotted corner baggie containing half a gram of methamphetamine.

She was arraigned on Wednesday on new charges including Possession of a Controlled Substance, Operating a Motor Vehicle to Avoid Arrest, and Driving Under Suspension.

Marrufo is also due to be sentenced for her October arrest where she was found guilty for possessing marijuana and methamphetamine, as well as violating terms of her probation from a summer 2019 drug conviction.