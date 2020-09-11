class="post-template-default single single-post postid-484618 single-format-standard group-blog masthead-fixed full-width singular wpb-js-composer js-comp-ver-6.2.0 vc_responsive"

Scottsbluff Woman Charged in April WING Drug Task Force Operation

BY Scott Miller | September 11, 2020
Home News Featured (Homepage Story Slider)
Scottsbluff Woman Charged in April WING Drug Task Force Operation
Photo Courtesy SBCDC

A 32-year-old Scottsbluff woman is facing a pair ff felony drug charges following a series of controlled drug buys conducted by the WING Drug Task Force this past April.

Mackenzie Schreiber was arrested Thursday for two counts of distribution of or possession with intent to distribute a controlled substance, both class two felonies.

In court documents, investigators say Schreiber sold heroin to a cooperating individual on April 6th and again on the 10th at separate locations in Scottsbluff, with a total amount purchased of just over one gram.

An initial court appearance for Schreiber was scheduled for this morning in Scotts Bluff County Court.

Preliminary bond in the case was set at $160,000 with a ten percent provision.

© 2020 Nebraska Rural Radio Association. All rights reserved. Republishing, rebroadcasting, rewriting, redistributing prohibited. Copyright Information
Share: