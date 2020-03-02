class="post-template-default single single-post postid-444356 single-format-standard group-blog masthead-fixed full-width singular wpb-js-composer js-comp-ver-6.1 vc_responsive"

Scottsbluff Woman Charged With Four Counts of Intentional Child Abuse

BY Ryan Murphy | March 2, 2020
A $150,000 bond has been set for a Scottsbluff woman who is facing four felony child abuse charges.

31-year-old Amber Schillereff was arrested on Saturday following an investigation by the Scottsbluff Police Department.

She is charged with one count of Intentional Child Abuse Resulting in Injury, a Class 2 Felony; and three counts of Intentional Child Abuse Resulting in No Injury, all Class 3A Felonies.

She was arraigned on the charges Monday morning in Scotts Bluff County Court and will be back in court on Friday for her preliminary hearing.

