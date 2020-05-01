class="post-template-default single single-post postid-458787 single-format-standard group-blog masthead-fixed full-width singular wpb-js-composer js-comp-ver-6.1 vc_responsive"

Scottsbluff Woman Facing Trio of Felony Drug Charges

BY Scott Miller | May 1, 2020
A Scottsbluff woman is facing felony drug distribution charges follow a series of controlled buys conducted by the WING Drug Task Force last year.

Three counts of distribution of a controlled substance were filed Wednesday against 35-year-old Brittney Flores after investigators received State Crime Lab confirmation the substances purchased by a cooperating individual was methamphetamine.

In court documents, investigators say Flores sold the drugs during controlled buys on three separate occasions, once in August and twice in September of 2019.

The arrest affidavit says the total amount of meth sold during the transactions was more than three grams.

Flores was scheduled to make her initial appearance in Scotts Bluff County Court Friday morning.

