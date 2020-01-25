class="post-template-default single single-post postid-436045 single-format-standard group-blog masthead-fixed full-width singular wpb-js-composer js-comp-ver-6.1 vc_responsive"

Scottsbluff Woman Hospitalized Following Gun Shot to Head; Condition Unknown

BY Ryan Murphy | January 25, 2020
Goshen County authorities say a Torrington man had been apprehended after reportedly shooting a Scottsbluff woman in the head.

On Friday afternoon, Goshen County Deputies responded to a residence and found Deedra Strauch had been accidentally shot in the head by Terry D. Anderson.

Torrington Emergency Medical Services  transported Strauch to Community Hospital where she was then transferred to Regional West in Scottsbluff.

The Regional West House Supervisor says as of Saturday morning, Strauch was not listed in their directory.

Goshen County Sheriff Kory Fleenor says Anderson was apprehended by Nebraska law enforcement just over the state line in Henry.

Sheriff Fleenor says there is no other information at this time and this is an ongoing investigation.

 

