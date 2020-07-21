Scottsbluff’s Monument Mall Rebranded To ‘Uptown Scottsbluff’

Monument Mall in Scottsbluff has ceased to exist, as property owner RockStep Capital embarks on a new company wide marketing and rebranding initiative.

RockStep CEO Andy Weiner says the mall property in Scottsbluff is being rebranded to “Uptown Scottsbluff.”

“Part of our decision to change the name is we believe that word ‘mall’ no longer reflects what is happening at these properties,” says Weiner. “The transformation of malls into a combination of non-traditional uses along with more traditional retail and restaurant uses has accelerated due to COVID.”

“Although the current climate has sped up the process, RockStep Capital has been transforming these mall assets to be epicenters of the community since their acquisition,” adds Weiner. “The location of ‘downtown’ has a clear perception in our markets. ‘Uptown’ is the other part of the retail and commercial corridor and connotes mixed-use. Uptown helps to evoke the spirit of these properties, and we believe continues the positive momentum that has allowed for a powerful revitalization occurring in smaller communities.”

Weiner says the rebranding of its 11 properties will take until the end of 2020 to complete.