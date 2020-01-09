Search for New SHS Principal to be Collaborative Effort

The process to find the next principal at Scottsbluff High School will begin soon, and it will be a collaborative effort according to District Superintendent Rick Myles.

Mike Halley recently informed the district he would be leaving at the end of June to take the top administrative post in the Valentine School District, and this week the Scottsbluff School Board accepted his letter of resignation.

Myles tells Rural Radio News the first step in the replacement process is to determine how to conduct the search for Halley’s successor. “We’ll start out with some discussions I’ll have with staff, and some parent leaders in the school to get a sense of things,” says Myles, “And depending on what I hear from those conversations we’ll decide on a process, whether we advertise internally or externally, what kind of process we’ll use.”

Myles says the high school is unique, with a lot of student-focused programming that a new principal will need to be able to help sustain and build upon.

He tells us the departure of Halley and others district administrators recently is a double-edged sword. “We were really proud of Andrew Dick when he made the move over to the ESU, now Mike moving to a superintendency, and we have (Facilities and Maintenance Director) Randy Scott moving to a similar position in a large district, Wichita (KS) Public Schools,” says Miles. “It’s great to see key people really achieve some goals and move on, but boy, it’s tough to see them go.”