Second Person Charged in Broadway Vehicle Versus Pedestrian Crash

A second driver in a September vehicle versus pedestrian crash that resulted in serious injuries for a Bluffs Middle School student has been charged.

On November 18th- two months to the day after 12-year-old J.P. Walgren was struck while crossing Broadway- prosecutors filed criminal charges against 23-year-old Truen Henderson of Alliance.

Henderson is charged with Aiding and Abetting 2nd Degree Assault, which is a Class 2A Felony and Willful Reckless Driving- 2nd Offense. He is set to be arraigned on the charges this Friday in Scotts Bluff County Court.

Jacob Gompert was the first suspect charged in this case, and is facing charges of 2nd Degree Assault, Willful Reckless Driving, Failure to Yield to a Pedestrian in a Crosswalk, and No Valid Registration.

Gompert has pleaded not guilty to the charges, and is currently set to stand trial in the March jury term.

The investigation began on September 18th when the 12-year-old was crossing Broadway, and was struck by Gompert’s speeding southbound pickup. Further investigation revealed that Gompert was drag racing with another driver, and Henderson was developed as the second party involved.

Court documents allege that Gompert was speeding at nearly 70 miles an hour, and Henderson was travelling at more than 55 miles per hour. Investigators told KNEB News at the scene they observed more than 200 feet of tire skid marks leading up to and through the intersection.

Walgren sustained serious injuries, and spent approximately two months hospitalized in Colorado following the crash. He has since returned home to Scottsbluff, but continues to rehabilitate from the injuries he sustained from the crash.