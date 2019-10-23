Second Scooter’s Coffee Location in Scottsbluff Open For Business

The local coffee business is booming, so much so that one local business owner has opened his third Scooter’s Coffee location in the Panhandle.

Today, Scottsbluff’s second Scooter’s Coffee opened at the corner of West Overland and Avenue I. Owner Gary Rimington says that three years ago he opened up the first Scottsbluff location, then one in Alliance, and back in February began work on his latest shop.

The new location has created about a dozen new jobs, and Rimington says they’re a whole lot more than just a cup of Joe.

Our number one signature drink across the entire corporate line is the Caramelicious, which we can make hot, iced or blended,” explains Rimington. “And we have a vast variety of drinks, smoothies, breakfast burritos, pastries, and donut holes that we’re test marketing in Scottsbluff, so we have a little bit of something for everybody.”

Scooter’s Coffee is open seven days a week, Monday through Friday from 6 a.m. to 7 p.m. and from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. on the weekends.