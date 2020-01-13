class="post-template-default single single-post postid-433092 single-format-standard group-blog masthead-fixed full-width singular wpb-js-composer js-comp-ver-6.1 vc_responsive"

Semi Driver Dead After Colliding with Freight Train near Peetz, Colo.

BY Associated Press/KNEB News Staff | January 13, 2020
The driver of a semitrailer is dead after colliding with a freight train carrying coal in northeastern Colorado on Friday.

The collision happened at a rail crossing near the town of Peetz near the Nebraska border shortly after 5 p.m.

A spokesman for the Colorado State Patrol says the semitrailer caught fire following the crash and the driver, identified as David McKnight, 43, of Peetz, was later pronounced dead.

Railway operator Burlington Northern Santa Fe said that one of the cars carrying coal also caught fire. BNSF spokesman Joe Sloan said the crossing has crossbucks and stop signs.

CSP officials say the investigation continue, and drugs, alcohol and speed have been ruled out as contributing factors.

