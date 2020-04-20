Semi-Trailer Accident Impacts I-80 Traffic at Sidney

What appears to have been a semi tractor that lost its trailer is the apparent cause of reduced access to Interstate-80 at Sidney Monday.

Pictures from Nebraska Department of Transportation traffic cameras showed a semi-trailer on its side on the on-ramp to westbound I-80, with the NDOT 511 website reporting the issue as of about 8:49 a.m.

Officials with the Nebraska State Patrol say thru traffic on the Interstate has not been impacted, however motorists’ ability to get onto I-80 headed west at the interchange is restricted as crews work to clean up a spill associated with the accident.