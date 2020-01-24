Sen. Bostelman Introduces Flood Task Force Bill

Lincoln – This week, Sen. Bruce Bostelman of Brainard introduced LB1201, a bill that aims at identifying existing resources that communities can use in response to flood events and evaluating floodwater management issues.

“Nebraskans in District 23 and across the state suffered from the worst flooding in memory in 2019. Nebraskans stepped up and pulled together to bring our state through this tough time. By working together and delivering this bill, we can plan so our communities can be prepared for the future, ” said Sen. Bostelman.

Six additional Senators joined LB1201 as cosponsors. A hearing date for the bill will be set in the near future.

Sen. Bostelman has been a leader in evaluating the state’s future planning and needs for flood response. As co-chair of LR241, Sen. Bostelman held meetings to evaluate the impact of flood on the state. During the interim study, he visited the Lincoln well field, Ashland National Guard camp, Loup Canal at Genoa, Schuyler, Winslow, and Spencer Dam as well as met with numerous emergency managers, county highway superintendents, commissioners, public power, private landowners, and city officials.

District 23 includes Butler and Saunders Counties as well as most of Colfax County.