Sen. Fischer Helps Kick-off Bipartisan Rural Working Group

U.S. Senator Deb Fischer (R-Neb.), joined several other Midwestern lawmakers to host the first meeting of a bipartisan working group meant to help address the challenges facing rural America.

Fischer, a member of the Senate Commerce and Agriculture Committees, joined U.S. Senators Tina Smith (D-Minn.), Mike Rounds (R-S.D.), and Tammy Baldwin (D-Wis.), for the inaugural gathering of the group Thursday morning in Washington, D.C.

“The heartland is not flyover country. It’s full of wonderful, selfless people who help feed and fuel the world,” said Fisher in a jointly-released statement. “Those of us who live in rural America already know this, but we need to show Washington that our families, communities, innovators, and businesses are worth the investment. I am excited to participate in this bipartisan working group to develop solutions for rural America.”

At the meeting, advocates from a variety of different issues areas, including education, health care, agriculture, and housing, shared their priorities for a stronger rural economy.