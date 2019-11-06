Sen. Steve Erdman to make re-election bid for Dist. 47 Legislative Seat

Incumbent State Senator Steve Erdman says he will be running again for re-election to the Nebraska Legislature.

Considered by many to be one of the more conservative members of the officially non-partisan Legislature, the District 47 representative tells Rural Radio News he plans on working to convince fellow lawmakers to put more thought into approval of spending requests.

“On the Appropriations Committee, this last year was my first term on there first session, I was disappointed that we didn’t set our priorities to where we spend our money. We just spent however we feel on a day that someone comes in and makes a good presentation,” said Erdman. “We’ve got to stop doing that, we’ve got to start prioritizing how we spend our money.”

Erdman says his priorities for the upcoming session and beyond include finding a way to provide meaningful property tax relief, and convincing colleagues that in the name of fairness to farmers and ranchers, agricultural land should be taxed based on productivity instead of market value.

He says passage of his measure to help property owners adjust their valuations when suffering a loss due to flooding or other disaster was one of the highlights of his first term in the Legislature.