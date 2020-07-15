Sen. Stinner Expects Minimal Funding Available for Property Tax Relief, Business Incentives

State Senator John Stinner says he suspects there will be minimal funding available to state lawmakers as they begin tackling issues such as property tax relief and a new business incentive package next week.

During a Platte Institute webinar on the resumption of the legislative session, the chair of the Appropriations Committee said he thought it was 50-50 on whether there would be any money available to lawmakers on the floor. “I’m saying 50-50 because I think there are some adjustments we could make and leave a small amount, a ‘dab’ amount, for the floor,” said Stinner, “then we have to have a real discussion on how we use things like the property tax relief fund, do we leave it alone or do we try to incorporate some of that, or are we going to take a little money out of the rainy day fund.”

Stinner says he sees more immediacy finding money for passage of a to back a new business incentive package.

He says failure to pass such a measure would leave Nebraska as one of the few, if only, states without incentives, and that would have negative consequences considering the economic impact of the virus pandemic.