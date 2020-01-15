Sentencing Delayed for Woman Convicted in 2019 Fatal Attack

Sentencing has been pushed back three weeks for a Chappell woman who was charged with the 2019 stabbing death of Robert Mick.

50-year-old Susan Glenn was at one point charged with 1st Degree Murder stemming from the January attack, but in October entered a plea deal to avoid going to trail and pleaded no contest to lesser charges.

She was scheduled to be sentenced yesterday on convictions of 1st Degree and 2nd Degree Assault. However both parties are still waiting for her 90 day evaluation and pre-sentence investigation report so they can proceed with sentencing.

Investigators say Glenn stabbed Mick outside a trailer home January 13, 2019 and then fled before being apprehended later that day. Mick died at his home four days after the attack.

Glenn faces a mandatory minimum of one year up to 50 years in prison on the first degree assault conviction, and up to 20 years on the second degree assault charge when she’s sentenced on February 3rd.