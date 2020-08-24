Sept. 12th Airport Appreciation Day and Fly-In Event Canceled

Given the unusual set of challenges presented in 2020, the Airport Appreciation Day and Fly-In Event at Western Nebraska Regional Airport scheduled for September 12th has been canceled.

The event was originally scheduled to be held on June 6th, but public health restrictions due to the pandemic at the time caused organizers to move it to September 12th.

EAA 608 Chapter members and officers voted Monday to cancel this year’s event after being notified that a combination of scheduled training exercises, deployments, or pandemic restrictions will make it impossible for the military aircraft planning to attend with static displays in June to accommodate the change of date.

EAA Chapter 608 president Jeff Robbins said the group will start right away in planning for a bigger and better event for 2021.