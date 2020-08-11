Service Organizations Receive Soroptimist Grants

Soroptimist International of Scotts Bluff County recently distributed $10,000 in community grants.

Area community service organizations were given the awards because they are conducting programs that lead to the social and economic improvement of women and girls.

The following organizations were recipients:

Buckboard Therapeutic Academy received scholarships for girls who cannot afford to attend.

Capstone received funds for counseling non-offending abusers.

DOVES received funds to help with expenses related to the increased number of domestic violence cases due to COVID-19.

Girls on the Run received funds to help mitigate the enrollment cost of those girls who participate in this leadership- and confidence-building program .

Latina Red Dress Event received funds help facilitate a day-long event that addresses the cardiovascular health of Latina women.

Delta Kappa Gamma received funds to go towards books and materials to help new mothers foster reading to their child at an early age.

Midwest Theater funding for their student enrichment programs.

Scotts Bluff County Volunteer Center received funding for food and delivery costs for the Meals on Wheels program.

West Nebraska Art Center received funding for their Elder Art program and other community-enrichment programs for women and girls.

Soroptimist International is a worldwide organization whose members work to improve the lives of women and girls through funding and hands-on activities. The Soroptimists meet from 12 -1 PM at the Scotts Bluff County club on the first and third Thursdays of the month.

For those interested in Soroptimists, please call Kathy Peters at 308-672-9806.