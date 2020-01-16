Services Navigator, Physical Wellness Initiative Final Candidates for SBPS 3E Community New Year’s Resolution

Two ideas to make a positive impact on youth in Scottsbluff are the final candidates for the 2020 Community New Year’s Resolution, which is being shepherded by the Scottsbluff Public Schools “Every Child, Every Day, Everywhere” initiative.

During a meeting at Scottsbluff High School by stakeholders in the process, the 7 focus groups split almost evenly on a community services navigator or facilitator system and physical wellness initiatives for youth.

Superintendent Rick Myles tells Rural Radio News the first idea came about due to the complexity of organizations and services available to area youth. “They talked about how they (a services navigator) can help guide families and kids to services and support they might not be able to find, there are so many here, and how can we help make those connections,” says Myles. “I can see that being a tremendous asset to our families and our schools when they don’t know where to go.”

Regional West and Western Nebraska Community College representatives join the resolution creation process this year, in addition to officials from Scottsbluff Schools, ESU 13, the Scottsbluff Family YMCA, City of Scottsbluff, and CAPWN.

A subcommittee consisting of the focus group members will be meeting to decide on one of the two options, both of which Myles says are exciting in that all of the entities represented during the gathering can have an impact on either idea.

Last year, the Resolution night ended with a focus on improving youth mental health services. Scottsbluff Schools officials highlighted their progress, which includes licensed mental health practitioners at the high school, middle school and every elementary school except one, which has a school psychologist.

ESU13 Administrator Andrew Dick said his organization is awaiting word on two grants that would help pay for a youth mental health day treatment program, which has the support of 11 school districts in the central and southern parts of the Panhandle.